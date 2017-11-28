Scare Your Kids Straight This Christmas With Krampus In The Corner

Elf on the Shelf? Please, that is soooooo last year. If you want your kids to be really, really good this Christmas, we recommend Krampus in the Corner.
A quick history of Krampus, he’s basically the evil version of Santa. Instead of bringing toys and treats to good little girls and boys, Krampus and his horned minions come out to chase and poke giggling little children and adults. He comes around December 5th, hitching a ride with St. Nicholas. His job is to punish the naughty children and sometimes takes them back to his lair where he either tortures or eats them.
Sounds fun right?
Nothing says Christmas like the threat of a half goat / half demon threatening to eat you and your family if you don’t behave.
Krampus made a visit and left us with several copies of the book Krampus in the Corner with matching plushies. You have heard of Elf on the Shelf, right? Well, here is an alternative version with the man himself that punishes the bad children. Written and illustrated by locals Lindsay and Justin Cristelli, this was the product of a very successful Kickstarter.
