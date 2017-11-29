Check Out The First Official Trailer For The Avengers: Infinity War

It’s here! It’s here! The first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here!

Just moments ago, Good Morning America aired the trailer. Of course we have all been anxiously awaiting the release this morning.

Last we left the Avengers, Iron Man and Captain America almost killed each other. While it doesn’t necessarily appear that they are BFFs yet, Cap does come to the aid of his super friends. Looks like there will be some romance brewing between the Scarlet Witch and Vision. And the Avengers family is expanding with cameos from some Dr. Strange, Black Panther, The Winter Soldier, and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers Infinity War hits theaters in May 2018.