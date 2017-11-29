Dallas Marijuana Cite and Release Program Begins Friday

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Marijuana Citations, Dallas Marijuana Cite and Release Program, Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Marijuana is still illegal in the City Of Dallas, however CBS 11 reports beginning Friday, residents of the Dallas County portion of the City of Dallas who are at least 17 years old, without any convictions or outstanding warrants, have a valid Texas state I.D. or driver’s license, and are stopped in the area with 4 ounces or less of marijuana, will receive a citation versus being arrested.

Earlier this year the Dallas City Council approved a program that would allow some people to walk away with only a ticket if they’re caught with marijuana.

Citizens are warned the cite and release program does NOT give you legal freedom to buy and use marijuana. Plus, the program is NOT applicable in drug free zones, such as schools or daycare centers. Marijuana possession is still either a Class A or Class B misdemeanor offense.

City leaders hope to reduce jail time for non-violent offenders and the time officers spend on processing suspects, leaving them more time to handle emergencies.

 

