Floyd Mayweather Now Added To List Of Robbed Hollywood Celebs

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: China, Floyd Mayweather, Home Burglary, Home Invasion, Home Security Systems

L.A. area burglaries of celebrity homes are at an all-time-high. Mariah Carey, Jason Derulo, Demi Lovato, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morisette have been victims, and now TMZ reports Floyd Mayweather has been added to the list.

Yesterday, Mayweather’s people found a broken window at his new baller 15,000 sq.ft. $26mil home, and law enforcement revealed to TMZ that a house staff member noticed luggage, sunglasses and other items… missing.

Estimate value of the robber’s take – $10 grand!

Seems the state-of-the-art security system didn’t keep the home secure.

Floyd is current touring China and probably ready to soak-up some Kung Fu for the next time burglars enter his home.

 

 

