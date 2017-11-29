How Many People Have Stolen Someone’s Lunch?

Lunch stolen at work?

WCCO-TV reports a new U.K. survey reveals around 33% of office workers admit to stealing a co-worker’s lunch… just because it looked better than their’s!

In addition, 12% of employees admit to stealing a lunch because they didn’t bring one.

I recall a co-worker of mine at a different radio station in another city dealing with this issue, in a creative way. After their lunch was stolen 3 times from the break-room refrigerator, the 4th time was the finale. They mixed in a significant amount of MiraLax, and the culprit was soon in the restroom for a long period of time, and on the employment line afterwards… lol!