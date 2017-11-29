Matt Lauer Fired From NBC For Inappropriate Workplace Behavior

Well, it looks like Matt Lauer is the latest celebrity to fall due to sexual assault allegations.

Fox 4 in New York was the first to break the news. Apparently there’s a memo floating around written by Andrew Lack saying there was a…

“Complaint from colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

And just a few minutes ago, the Today Show went on air to explain the situation. As expected, they are shocked and saddened by the news, but also proud of the woman who had the courage to come forward.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

According to a TMZ type source, Page Six, the incident happened during the 2014 Olympics. The woman who came forward also claims to have proof that another woman was assaulted as well.