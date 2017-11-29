Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen Making It’s Way To Texas And It’s First Location Will Be In DFW

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants are officially coming to Texas!

On Wednesday Nov. 29, 2017 it was announced that Deen’s restaurant would be coming in the Spring of 2018.  “I adore all my fans in Texas, and bringing my Southern cooking to the Lone Star State is something I have dreamed about for years,” Deen said in a press release.  The first location being opened will be in Fairview and will be designed as a 250-seat restaurant that includes a full-scale replica of Deen’s kitchen and of course will sell her merchandise.

A second Texas location is in the plans to be opened in San Antonio about 4 to 6 weeks after the Fairview location opens.

-source via dallasnews.com 

