Scientists Call For A Ban On Glitter, Say It’s An Ecological Hazard

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!! Bad news crafty people, glitter is terrible for the environment. Not only is it an ecological hazard, but scientists are calling for a glitter ban.

But what about our Christmas decorations? And birthday cards? And mums!!!! How are we supposed to make anything without glitter?

So here’s the deal, glitter is considered a microplastic, which means it’s a plastic less than five millimeters in length. Because it’s so small, it’s considered a danger to pets and animals, including ocean wildlife. In a study by Professor Richard Thompson, a third of all fish caught in Great Britain contained plastics.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop at just glitter. Even your microbead-filled facial wash is damaging the environment too.

Ok, so any ideas for a possible glitter substitute?