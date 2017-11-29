See How Dallas Ranks In Sports & Sports Fandom

On Dec. 3, the College Football Playoff selection committee will release it’s final Top 25 ranking and WalletHub has released an in-depth review of 2017’s Best Sports Cities.
WalletHub compared over 420 cities, small to large, over 50 key metrics, from performance level to average ticket price per game.
Dallas ranks #9 overall and #9 in the large sports cities category.
In addition…
Sports Fandom in Dallas (1=Best; 211=Avg.):
- 4th – Football Rank
- 11th – Basketball Rank
- 128th – Baseball Rank
- 18th – Hockey Rank
- 14th – Soccer Rank
Having (4) Top 20 rankings for Sports Fandom is very cool! Yay Dallas!!!