Leave it to Red Bull to find the two craziest wingsuit flyers on Earth!

Now, everyone has heard of jumping out of a plane and landing on the ground, right? But have you ever hear of jumping off the side of a mountain and landing in a plane?

The answer is NO! Definitely NO! At least until now. Ladies and gents, meet Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet, who essentially jumped off the top of the French Alps and landed inside an airplane, while in mid-air!

Dear Lord in heaven, that was stressful to watch.