A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit in Delaware Thursday.

Was that just an #earthquake, or did my entire house just shake for another reason?! #philly — jesseka (@jesseka) November 30, 2017

Anyone else feel a 10-second earthquake in the Philly suburbs? — Todd Sandler (@tsandler) November 30, 2017

I feel like there was just an earthquake in DC. Am I trippin or….??? — Miley, etc. (@mileyetcetera) November 30, 2017

The trebles could be felt as far north as New York City 120 miles away. According to pix11 vibrations could also be felt in Richmond, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

The United States Geological Survey is saying the epicenter of the earthquake was newar Donas Landing in Delaware.

ABC is reporting that there has been no reports of injuries or damage so far.