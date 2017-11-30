Bacteria Found On ISS May Not Be From Earth

A mysterious bacteria has recently been found on the shell of the International Space Station. Anton Shkaplerov, a Russian cosmonaut, belives that the bacteria may actually be from outer space. The living samples were harvested back in December and are believed to be safe.

Though micro-organisms from Earth have been found on the shell of the ISS due to a phenomenon where substances from Earth rise into the atmosphere, Shkaplerov posits that because the bacteria was not present during the original launch, the mysterious organisms must have come from space.

