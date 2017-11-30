Boy George & Culture Club Making Major Plans For 2018!

Boy George and Culture Club are currently touring Australia through Dec. 9th, and George is making musical plans for next year.

Boy George revealed to Music-News.com, “We are going to try and build a show in Vegas. I don’t really know whether it’s going to be like an extravaganza [or] whether it’s going to be something more of a one man show. So at the moment we are meeting with various people to sort of see what the view is. I am probably going to perform with guests.”

In addition, Culture Club is currently working on a new album, which Boy George says, “At the moment, the next thing is the Culture Club record which we sort of half did over the last two years. We are also updating the records and this week we have been writing. It’s been such fun, I have to say we’ve laughed a lot. Bands are like families; you don’t really choose who is in your family and often you do not choose who is in your band. You end up with a group of people that you often have zero in common with and you kind of have to learn over the years to let people be who they are. It’s the trick of life!”

Boy George and Culture Club will finish their Australian tour, December 9th.

