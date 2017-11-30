Boy George & Culture Club Making Major Plans For 2018!

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Boy George & Culture Club, Culture Club, Culture Club Las Vegas, Culture Club's NEW Album
May 19, 2017; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Boy George performs at the Lotos Music Festival at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre (Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Boy George and Culture Club are currently touring Australia through Dec. 9th, and George is making musical plans for next year.

 

Boy George revealed to Music-News.com, “We are going to try and build a show in Vegas. I don’t really know whether it’s going to be like an extravaganza [or] whether it’s going to be something more of a one man show. So at the moment we are meeting with various people to sort of see what the view is. I am probably going to perform with guests.”

 

In addition, Culture Club is currently working on a new album, which Boy George says, “At the moment, the next thing is the Culture Club record which we sort of half did over the last two years. We are also updating the records and this week we have been writing. It’s been such fun, I have to say we’ve laughed a lot. Bands are like families; you don’t really choose who is in your family and often you do not choose who is in your band. You end up with a group of people that you often have zero in common with and you kind of have to learn over the years to let people be who they are. It’s the trick of life!”

Boy George and Culture Club will finish their Australian tour, December 9th.

Learn more about Boy George’s music writing inspirations, artists he’d like to work with and more, HERE.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live