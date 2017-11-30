Jim “Gomer Pyle” Nabors Has Passed Away

Jim Nabors, an Alabama native, who’s career included a mechanic and deputy on The Andy Griffith Show, 5 years in the 1960’s TV classic comedy Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C, television’s The Jim Nabors Show, 1986’s NBC reunion movie Return To Mayberry, movies including The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas and Cannonball Run II, plus 28 music albums (5 gold and 1 platinum), passed away last night.

In 2000, Jim was interviewed by the LA Times and spoke of why The Andy Griffith Show is so popular, “In Mayberry, there was no illness. There was no war. There was no violence. There was no graffiti. We all had a good time, and we laughed a lot.”

Jim loved Hawaii and had homes in Honolulu and Maui, where he owned a macadamia nut farm.

Jim and his partner of 40 years, former firefighter Stan Cadwallader, lived in Hawaii, where Jim passed away at their home.

