Justin Bieber’s Head Of Security Allegedly Drunk; Hits Police Car – Officers Hospitalized

By Blake Powers
Justin Bieber (Photo: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Justin Bieber’s head of security, Michael Arana, is securely in police custody, as reported by TMZ.

At around 3am today in Miami, Arana smashed his SUV into a police cruiser so intensely that one of the officers inside was injured to the point of needing a medical airlift to a nearby hospital. Another officer inside the vehicle was also taken to a hospital.

Arana left the scene and police later found receipts for drinks (alcohol) he had purchased after midnight.

One of the officers remains in the hospital while the other has been released.

Arana faces:

  • 3 separate DUI charges
  • 3 charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

Bieber was in L.A. at the time of the incident. No word yet on Arana’s employment status with Bieber.

Click HERE for video of the accident scene.

