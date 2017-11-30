Matt Lauer Apologizes For Sexual Misconduct, Adds Some Of The Stories Are “Untrue”

We were all shocked by the firing of Matt Lauer on Wednesday. Some were even skeptical that he could have been involved in any kind of sexual misconduct. However, it didn’t take too long for the stories and video footage to leak.

Where do we even start? Perhaps with Katie Couric telling Andy Coen that Lauer used to “pinch her butt: at work.

And what about this sweater comment?

Sadly, it only gets worse from here. Apparently, Lauer sent a coworker a sex toy which included a note of what he wanted to do with it. He’s also accused of dropping trow in front of another colleague. And to top things off, there are reports that Lauer had a special button under his desk to lock the door.

Of course Lauer is now apologizing…sort of. He released a statement directly to the Today Show…

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed…I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul-searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

The real question now is where do we go from here?