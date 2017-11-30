Scientists Declare Glitter An “Ecological Hazard,” Call For It To Be Banned Worldwide

People are really attracted to the idea of glitter.

It makes your arts and crafts and 5th grade Science project really stand out, for sure, but for all the glitter that winds up on your poster board, you can guarantee that much will wind up on your floors, on your walls, in your hair, under your nails, and no amount of research and technology has found a bona fide way to successfully get clear something completely of glitter.

With that in mind, a group of scientists have called for the global ban of glitter, deeming it an “ecological hazard” that must be dealt with immediately. Their argument revolves around glitter being a “microplastic,” which makes them appealing for consumption to a number of animals, and can potentially enter the environment.

Richard Thompson, a professor at Plymouth University, led a study that examined the effect of microplastics on the environment. Thompson said, “I was quite concerned when somebody bought my daughters some shower gel that had glitter particles in it. That stuff is going to escape down the plughole and potentially enter the environment.”

The U.S., currently, already has a partial ban on microbeads, which are a type of microplastic found in face washes, body scrubs and other products.

