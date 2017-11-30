Sleeping Woman Screams After Rude Awakening By Symphony’s Music Change

There’s nothing like being jolted awake. It’s simply terrifying, especially if you aren’t sure where you are or what you’re doing. Sometimes you kick, other times you scream. If you’re at home, no big deal right? But what if you’re sitting in the middle of a classical concert at the symphony?

In general, falling asleep in public is a bad idea. So when the North State Symphony starts playing “The Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky, you don’t stand a chance. There’s a section of music where things get crazy quiet. There’s a pause, then the firebird hits.

The poor sleeping beauty didn’t stand a chance. You already know what happens next. She lets out a horror movie type scream in the middle of the show. Of course the audience lost it. And it looks like the conductor even had a little smirk on his face too.

Enjoy!