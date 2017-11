If you plan on traveling on an American Airlines flight during the week of Christmas it’s probably a good idea to have a backup plan. Thanks to a fairly small computer glitch thousands of flights are now in jeopardy of being canceled. The glitch allowed a large number of pilots to all use their vacation days during the week of Christmas.

BREAKING: American Airlines says computer glitch allowed all pilots to take vacation over Christmas week. Now union says thousands of flights are in jeopardy of cancellation. Americans says they’re offering 1.5x pay for pilots to fill in and expect to resolve the issue. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 29, 2017

To compensate for the massive pilot deficit American Airlines have promised any pilots who volunteer to fly over the holiday week 1.5x pay.