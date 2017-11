The world was stunned by David Cassidy’s death. While we knew it was coming, we definitely didn’t expect it so soon.

Perhaps Cassidy knew things were getting really bad seeing how before his last performance he had a lot of things to say…words of wisdom would be a more accurate statement.

Back in March, while in New York at B.B. King’s club, Cassidy took the stage one final time. And of course, he had to sing he most iconic song, “I Think I Love You.”

Ugggg, he will be missed.