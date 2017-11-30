Would You Wear The Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweater?

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Sweat, sweater sweater, Sweaty, ugly christmas sweater
(Photo by Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

Sorry, sweater sweater is not a typo.

Ok, we’ve all be the unfortunate bystanders of a hot holiday party. There’s always that one person in your family, who didn’t change the room temperature before the entire family came over. Meanwhile, you’re sitting on the couch sweating through all eight layers of your winter clothes.

Problem solved with the new and improved ugly Christmas sweater…the sweater sweater! That’s right folks, you can sweat in the shape of Christmas! Everything from Christmas trees to gingerbread men.

As you start to perspire, Christmas-y shapes begin to appear on your clothes. Now normally, these sweater will cost you $50, but we have some good news! They’re on sale!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Just $39.95 and you can safely sweat through the holidays. Get yours HERE!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live