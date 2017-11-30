Would You Wear The Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweater?

Sorry, sweater sweater is not a typo.

Ok, we’ve all be the unfortunate bystanders of a hot holiday party. There’s always that one person in your family, who didn’t change the room temperature before the entire family came over. Meanwhile, you’re sitting on the couch sweating through all eight layers of your winter clothes.

Problem solved with the new and improved ugly Christmas sweater…the sweater sweater! That’s right folks, you can sweat in the shape of Christmas! Everything from Christmas trees to gingerbread men.

Perspiration is now festive thanks to a sweat-inspired Christmas sweater https://t.co/6zee34kdL6 @mashable pic.twitter.com/pxVsTnjQJ5 — Alvin Lindsay (@alvinlindsay21) November 28, 2017

As you start to perspire, Christmas-y shapes begin to appear on your clothes. Now normally, these sweater will cost you $50, but we have some good news! They’re on sale!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Just $39.95 and you can safely sweat through the holidays. Get yours HERE!