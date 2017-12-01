98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Dec. 1-3

If you’re into Christmas, tamales, basketball, hockey, football or ice skating, there are plenty of #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday/Today

Dickens in Historic Downtown Plano – according to their website, “The Downtown Plano Arts District will host Dickens 2017, one of North Texas’ premier traditional holiday celebrations, on Friday, December 1st. Some of the highlights include snow tubing slides, an Ice Fight Stage, where ice sculptors compete for applause, horse-drawn carriage rides and the annual tree lighting ceremony at Haggard Park. It’s an event you won’t want to miss. The celebration begins at 5:00 pm. The tree lighting begins at 7:00 pm. with Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.”

Denton Holiday Lighting Festival at Denton County Courthouse – per their website, “Join us for a festive evening on the Square! There will be plenty of live local music, food, family fun and joyful holiday spirit for this one-of-a-kind community event! The event is free with some food and activities available for purchase, all we ask is that you bring a toy for our toy drive benefiting Elves Shelves.”

Friday – Sunday

Texas Ballet Theater: The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House

Christmas at The Beach at Little Elm Park – according to their website, “What a great way to start the holidays! The Little Elm beach offers the perfect setting for a spectacular Christmas celebration, and Santa Land. Santa Land will be on display Dec. 3-31. Santa Land is a village set in Little Elm park that features elves and Santa himself (Dec. 2 and 3 only)! A 30′ Christmas tree, music, hot cocoa, s’mores on the beach, decorated elf houses and Mrs. Claus are also a part of the Christmas celebration. Entrance into Santa Land is free, however you must pay for commemorative photos with Santa. You may also bring your own camera to capture moments with Santa.”

Saturday

Dallas Holiday Parade and Festival at Downtown Dallas – the 30th annual Dallas Holiday Parade and Festival regularly draws crowds of over 450,000. More than 350 television stations in 159 markets have syndicated the parade. It has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families throughout North Texas and coast to coast and begins at 10am at the corner of Commerce and Houston, ending at Commerce and Harwood.

DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market at Dallas Farmers Market – it's the 3rd annual DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market, 8am-5pm at Dallas Farmers Market! Celebrate the tradition of Tamale Making and do some Christmas shopping. Enjoy a skating rink, and learn how to help Dallas Habitat. Local vendors will be on hand, seasonal drinks available, tasty tamales, carolers and take a pic with Santa!

Christmas in the Stockyards at Ft. Worth Stockyards -according to their website, “The Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District will host its annual Christmas in the Stockyards Presented by Wells Fargo on Saturday, December 2nd from 11:30 am to 5 pm. The event will be on the veranda of the Historical Livestock Exchange Building, inside Stockyards Station and along East Exchange Avenue. This is a holiday event centered on western heritage activities that the entire family can enjoy. Event will go on rain or shine.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 1pm – American Airlines Center

Farmers Branch Christmas Tree Lighting at Farmers Branch Historical Park – per their website, “The night is filled with a visit from Santa, an amazing low-level fireworks show, fun activities for the children, tours inside the historical structures (that are appropriately decorated to their respected years Christmas’), and of course some hot chocolate and cookies to keep you warm!”

Twinkle Light Boat Parade at Twin Coves Marina – their website reveals, “If you’re looking for a different sort of Christmas parade to float your boat, make your way to the Twinkle Light Boat Parade. This is one of the most unique Christmas parades you will ever see! You will find water crafts decorated in all of the finest sparkling lights to celebrate the season. This floating festival begins at Twin Coves Marina and picks up entries at each marina including Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake. The parade is visible from the shores of Lake Grapevine. This event is free.”

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 8pm – American Airlines Center

Sunday

Dallas Cowboys vs. NY Giants – 12noon – CBS 11

NOW – Dec. 22

Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Star in Frisco – their website notes, “Cowboys Christmas at The Star gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the official Christmas tree lighting, performances from your favorite Dallas Cowboys entertainment, and more.”

NOW – Dec. 31

Dallas Zoo Lights at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo is debuting a new must-see holiday event this November, hosting its first ever holiday celebration – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant . After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays. Guests can stroll along a path that covers 25 acres within the Zoo, enjoying an array of light-wrapped trees, overhead and hanging light displays, and lighted 2-D decorations. Various lighted vignettes throughout the Zoo will give you the feeling of being transported to an African watering hole or to a holiday candy land at the North Pole. The Dallas Zoo will be one of only two zoos in the U.S. to showcase fantastic 3-D light sculptures hand-built in France. We’ll also have an amazing one-of-a-kind tree covered in sound-reactive lights in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo – we encourage lots of caroling so we can see the tree respond in a new way each night!Designed as an event for all ages, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will feature: Holiday entertainment by local performers A special holiday light show set to music, with multiple showings per night Tasty winter treats for kids and adults, including gourmet donuts, cookies, s’mores stations, hot chocolate and other adult holiday beverages Crafts and activities for the kids Great locations for fun holiday family photos

Holiday entertainment by local performers A special holiday light show set to music, with multiple showings per night Tasty winter treats for kids and adults, including gourmet donuts, cookies, s'mores stations, hot chocolate and other adult holiday beverages Crafts and activities for the kids Great locations for fun holiday family photos

NOW – Jan. 1

ICE! ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Gaylord Texan – per their website, “ICE! is a walk through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life.”

Vitruvian Lights at Vitruvian Park

NOW – Jan. 2

Dallas Zoo Lights at Dallas Zoo – their website notes, "The Dallas Zoo is debuting a new must-see holiday event, hosting its first ever holiday celebration – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant. After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays.

NOW – Jan. 7

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie – according to their website, “Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. We look forward to seeing you at our 2017 – 2018 festival! The general info page provides useful information and tips to plan your trip for the largest holiday light festival in DFW.”

The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”

Holiday Wonder at Fair Park – per their Facebook page, “Magical Lanterns. Lifetime of Memories. Family-friendly event illuminates holiday season with artistic wonderland creations, attractions and performances. Operating hours are 5:30-10 p.m., Every Day.

It’s a return of magical lanterns in Fair Park this winter, featuring artistic illuminations of everyone’s favorite winter celebrations. Make Holiday Wonder your plan for holiday get-togethers this season.

NOW – Jan. 15

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Ft. Worth) – according to their website, “This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 17. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 15, 2018.“

