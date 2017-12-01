Bette Midler Shares Her Geraldo Rivera Sexual Assault Story On Twitter

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Anthony Behar)

In case you missed it, Geraldo Rivera got blown up by the Twittersphere after he stood by Matt Lauer.

Immediately, social media responded with a clip of Bette Midler’s interview with Barbara Walters. In the interview, Bette recalls a horrific moment with Rivera and another person on his staff where they forced her into a corner, pushed smelling salts in her face, and proceeded to grope her.

It take too long after that for Geraldo to apologize for his Matt Lauer comments.

While he may have apologized to Twitter, he certainly did NOT apologize to Bette Midler. So for her birthday, which is today, she opted to share the Barbara Walters interview clip. She even called it an early birthday present to herself.

The real question is why no one took Bette’s story seriously back then? Why isn’t Geraldo taking it seriously?

We love you Bette!

