Bette Midler Shares Her Geraldo Rivera Sexual Assault Story On Twitter

In case you missed it, Geraldo Rivera got blown up by the Twittersphere after he stood by Matt Lauer.

Immediately, social media responded with a clip of Bette Midler’s interview with Barbara Walters. In the interview, Bette recalls a horrific moment with Rivera and another person on his staff where they forced her into a corner, pushed smelling salts in her face, and proceeded to grope her.

It take too long after that for Geraldo to apologize for his Matt Lauer comments.

Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear

I didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem

long hidden-Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming

to them-Often victims are too frightened to come

forward in a timely fashion-I humbly apologize — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 30, 2017

While he may have apologized to Twitter, he certainly did NOT apologize to Bette Midler. So for her birthday, which is today, she opted to share the Barbara Walters interview clip. She even called it an early birthday present to herself.

Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017

The real question is why no one took Bette’s story seriously back then? Why isn’t Geraldo taking it seriously?

We love you Bette!