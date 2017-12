Someone on Facebook had been pretending to be Chris Pratt, talking up ladies, trying to get their phone numbers, and dates.

Pratt… is steamed!

Pratt has posted a warning…

That last thing a person needs is Peter Quill (Star-Lord), “Gamora”, “Drax”, “Rocket Raccoon” or the quickly growing “Groot” after them!

Get your own life, imposter!