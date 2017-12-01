Just A Dog Enjoying His First Time In The Snow

Do you remember your very first snow day? Even if it was just a sprinkle, you probably made a snowman or snow angel. There’s no doubt you stuck your tongue out too.

For dogs, their first snow can be a little different. They either love it or they hate it. Either way, it’s hilarious to see tier reactions.

Meet Truffle! Who on Thursday got to experience his very first snowfall. To make a long story short…it was a success! Actually, he lost his mind with excitement.

What happens when your dog experiences snow for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/qYwe1Q4RdO — Jo Ellery (@elleryface) November 30, 2017

Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff. Here’s to many more snow days for Truffle!