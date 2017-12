The Big Bang Theory star got a huge birthday present yesterday… an engagement ring.

Kaley Cuoco got engaged to her boyfriend Karl Cook who shared Kaley’s emotional reaction on Instagram.

Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever! A post shared by @normancook on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

The professional equestrian wrote, “Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well.”

Kaley was previously married to Ryan Sweeting for 21 months. They split up in 2015.