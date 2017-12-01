Neil Young Opens Massive Online Archive

By Scott T. Sterling

Christmas has come early for Neil Young fans.

The legendary Hall of Fame rocker has opened his archival streaming website, where his entire catalog can be listened to for free.

All of Young’s solo work is posted on the archives, as is music he made with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, and Crazy Horse.

Serious Neil Young fans will be most interested in the ten(!) unreleased albums posted to the archive, as well as a handful of previously unreleased films.

“These are projects I did not release at the time for one reason or another, and many of the songs subsequently appeared on other albums as the years flew past,” Young shared about the newly revealed material. “The archive is designed to be a living document, constantly evolving and including every new recording and film as it is made. It is not yet complete as we are still adding a lot of detail to the older recordings.”

Check out Neil Young’s archival streaming site here.

An especially fortunate clutch of Young fans will experience a concert of a lifetime tonight (Dec. 1) when he plays a special intimate show in his hometown of Omemee, Canada. The benefit gig will stream live tonight at 8 p.m. ET here.

As if that wasn’t enough Neil Young news, he’s also shared a new music video. It’s for “Already Great,” the opening track of his new album, The Visitor, which was released today. Watch it below.