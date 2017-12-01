Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Will Be Televised

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Good news! We’re going to be able to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle.

In case you were getting worried, Kensington Palace has confirmed to TMZ that they will allow cameras inside Saint George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Now, that doesn’t mean press will have all access inside the church. It looks like the royal family will have their own live feed in which outside media outlets will be able to plug into and air on television.

When Kate And William got married, somewhere around 23 million Americans tuned in. And reports are already speculating that Harry and Meghan’s wedding will have an even bigger audience since Meghan is American.

Rumor is the wedding will be Memorial Day weekend, May 26th, 2018.

