Review: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Woody Harrellson – Frances McDormand – Sam Rockwell)

By Blake Powers
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Rated R

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (In Bruges). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town’s revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is only exacerbated.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri deftly balances black comedy against searing drama — and draws unforgettable performances from its veteran cast along the way – 94% LIKE)

Blake: my sources say Woody Harrelson, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, deliver one of the best movies this year! Francis McDormand gives one of her BEST performances… EVER!… in this dark, violent, profane, sometimes funny, at times shocking, constantly building, journey towards justice and redemption.  At a time when super hero movies generally rule the big-screen, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri rules with a story that should be seen, that will be remembered – 5 stars!

 

 

 

