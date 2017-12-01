SEE What Women Really Want For Christmas

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Christmas shopping, Christmas Shopping For Women, What Women Want For Christmas

Now that it’s December, brace yourself for the pressure. It’s time to figure out what to get your wife or girlfriend for the holidays.

According to BroBible, a SkinStore survey of over 200 American women reveals what women say they want for X-mas!

  • 35% – quality time with loved ones
  • 23% – cash
  • 20% – beauty products
  • 10% – a vacation
  • 6% – to see long lost family members
  • 2% – perfume
  • 1% – clothing
  • 1% – hand-made gift
  • 1% – jewelry
  • 1% – gift card

Guys! There ya go! Quality time with loved ones and cash rock women’s Christmas wish lists.

Does this mean guys no longer have to feel bad about a woman feeling they didn’t put any thought into their Christmas gift? The last thing men need is another Catch 22… :).

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live