SEE What Women Really Want For Christmas

Now that it’s December, brace yourself for the pressure. It’s time to figure out what to get your wife or girlfriend for the holidays.
According to BroBible, a SkinStore survey of over 200 American women reveals what women say they want for X-mas!
- 35% – quality time with loved ones
- 23% – cash
- 20% – beauty products
- 10% – a vacation
- 6% – to see long lost family members
- 2% – perfume
- 1% – clothing
- 1% – hand-made gift
- 1% – jewelry
- 1% – gift card
Guys! There ya go! Quality time with loved ones and cash rock women’s Christmas wish lists.
Does this mean guys no longer have to feel bad about a woman feeling they didn’t put any thought into their Christmas gift? The last thing men need is another Catch 22… :).