Survey: What Women Want For Christmas

Now that it’s December, brace yourself. It’s time to figure out what to get your wife or girlfriend for the holidays.

According to a recent survey, here’s what women SAY they want for Christmas:

  • 35 percent — quality time with loved ones
  • 23 percent — cash
  • 20 percent — beauty products
  • 10 percent — a vacation
  • 6 percent — to see long lost family members
  • 2 percent — perfume
  • 1 percent — clothing
  • 1 percent — hand-made gift
  • 1 percent — jewelry
  • 1 percent — gift card (BroBible)

That’s right, guys – only 1% want jewelry!

(Don’t believe everything you read…)

