Happy Y’allidays! It just doesn’t get more Texans than that!

Texas Humor is back at it with their new and amazing “Happy Holidays” t-shirts. Let’s just say each one come with a Howdy or a Y’all. But the best seller this holiday season will be the “Happy Y’allidays” sweatshirt, which features Santa wearing a cowboy hat.

A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

Whew! Thank goodness they put the apostrophe in the right place!