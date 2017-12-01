The Top 25 Holiday Songs For 2017

Good news Christmas music lovers! We play ALL of these songs!

ASCAP has put together a list of the Top 25 Christmas songs of all time. Are we really surprised that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is at the top of the list? George Michael’s “Last Christmas” made the Top 10.

Check out the full list below…

1.”All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff (1994)

2.”A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Johnny Marks (1962)

3.”Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)

4.”Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks (1958)

5.”Last Christmas” by George Michael (1984)

6.”Jingle Bell Rock” by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1957)

7.”It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963)

8.”It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson (1951)

9.”Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1951)

10.”Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks (1949)

11.”White Christmas” by Irving Berlin (1941)

12.”Winter Wonderland” by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934)

13.”Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano (1970)

14.”Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934)

15.”Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1943)

16.”Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)” by Gene Autry and Oakley Haldeman (1947)

17.”The Christmas Song” by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells (1946)

18.”Frosty the Snowman” by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950)

19.”Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24″ by Robert Kinkel, Paul O’Neill and John Oliva (1995)

20.”Jingle Bells” by James Lord Pierpont; Frank Sinatra version arranged by Gordon Jenkins (ASCAP, 1958)

21.”Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Frank Loesser (1948)

22.”Santa Baby” by Joan Javits, Anthony Springer and Philip Springer (1953)

23.”Run Rudolph Run” by John Marks and Marvin Broadie (1958)

24.”Blue Christmas” by Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson (1948)

25.”Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney (1979)