What Was Your Favorite Story Of The Week?

By Jody Dean
Three randomly selected stories, all of which we talked about on the air this week. Which one is your choice for Story of the Week?

Simply put, this needs to be a movie. In fact, The Notebook has nothing on Bart Smith and Lynn Dwyer. Get the tissues ready.

Mike Sellers passed away from pancreatic cancer four years ago, but before he died, he arranged for his daughter to get flowers on her birthday. They came with a handwritten note. He’s done this since she turned 17. This year is her final birthday card and flowers on her 21st birthday.

Recruiting at the Fort Worth Police Department is getting a very big boost. Wookie-sized, in fact.

So, what was your favorite story of the week? Take our poll.

 

