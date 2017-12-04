Billy Bush Calls Out Trump “Yes, You Said That”

With all the sexual assault stories pouring out of Hollywood and Washington, Billy Bush isn’t keeping quiet any longer about his encounter with Donald Trump. In fact, Bush wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times, essentially re-confirming the the “Grab ’em by the p*$$!” story.

So yes, the now president of the United States actually said it, however, the room including Bush laughed with impression that this was nothing but “hypothetical hot air”. However, Bush goes on to say that he knows better now. He cites the stories of Natasha Stoynoff, Rachel Crooks, Jessica Leeds and Jill Harth. In particular he details the story of Kristin Anderson, who says Trump reached under her skirt and “touched her vagina through her underwear” while they were at a New York nightclub in the 1990s.

That story seems to have been a revelation for Bush. That and the fact that reports have been coming out that Trump has been telling people that the voice on tape isn’t his voice.

Bush goes on to say that he was acting out of self-interest and wasn’t the only one doing so, seeing how there were 6 or 7 other people there with him. He says…

“None of us were guilty of knowingly enabling our future president. But all of us were guilty of sacrificing a bit of ourselves in the name of success.”

Bush also goes on to say that a “change in men” is a good place to start. He’s also had some time to reflect on the situation saying…