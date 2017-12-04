HS Teen Defies The Odds, Plays Football With A Prosthetic Leg

By Jody Dean
Hang on for a little inspiration.

Do a search sometime of the words “high school” and “prosthetic”, and you’ll find that there are a ton of young people in the U.S. who are playing a very competitive game…on artificial limbs.

Of course it’s evidence of how far the technology has come, but it’s even greater testimony to the power of the spirit – and Zach Patterson. Zach is a freshman quarterback and linebacker for his high school team in Wadsworth, Ohio – and had to have a leg amputated long ago when he was a toddler. Up until high school the prosthetics Zach wore worked just fine, but the next level of competition required a more advanced artificial leg – or Zach’s football career was going to end.

That’s when a local doctor heard Zach’s story and stepped up – and a camera caught Zach’s reaction when he was told he would be able to keep playing.

