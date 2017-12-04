iPhones Around The World Went Into Repeated Rebooting Saturday

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Apple, Apple IPhone Glitch, iPhone Glitch, Iphone Rebooting Glitch
Photo: Dreamstime

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., phones across the planet utilizing iOS 11, received the 11.1.12 update. Those using using 3rd party apps for recurring notifications and reminders from exercise or medical apps, went into repetitive rebooting.

Many of those affected took to social media and message boards, looking for info as to why.

CNN reports Apple released an update to correct the issue which includes Apple Pay Cash (Apple’s new peer-to-peer payment system, improved wireless charging and new live wallpapers).

If you are experiencing the above problem click HERE for Apple’s recommended fix.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live