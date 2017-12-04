iPhones Around The World Went Into Repeated Rebooting Saturday

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., phones across the planet utilizing iOS 11, received the 11.1.12 update. Those using using 3rd party apps for recurring notifications and reminders from exercise or medical apps, went into repetitive rebooting.

Many of those affected took to social media and message boards, looking for info as to why.

CNN reports Apple released an update to correct the issue which includes Apple Pay Cash (Apple’s new peer-to-peer payment system, improved wireless charging and new live wallpapers).

If you are experiencing the above problem click HERE for Apple’s recommended fix.