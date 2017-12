It’s official…Kristen Bell and her hubby Dax Shepard are the cutest couple in Hollywood.

In what we can only assume was a much needed break from parenting for the night, the two went roller skating. They even wore the typical roller rink skates, light brown shoes with orange wheels.

Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway- not a single broken bone! A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

And let’s not forget the amazing routine they did during couple’s skate. It’s like they had been practiving the moves all week long!

๐Ÿ“นโ›ธ๏ธ๐Ÿš€ @officialmoonlightrollerway A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Yep, it doesn’t get much cuter than these two!