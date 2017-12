Recently, the Ft. Worth Police posted a welcoming video for new recruits.

Now, the New Zealand Police have posted an entertaining recruitment video. According to the post, over 70 real New Zealand police, the police band plus other interesting participants helped.

Sometimes a little humor goes farther than straight dialogue. Since Nov. 25, over 1 million people have watched it, and now I understand why… :).

Merry Christmas New Zealand, which is currently in summer mode… :).