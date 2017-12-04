People Are Claiming They Can Hear a Sound on This GIF and They Don’t Know Why

A GIF is making its rounds across the internet for the audio illusion its causing. The GIF is of an electric pylon jumping over power lines in a game of jump rope. See the GIF for yourself below.

Does anyone in visual perception know why you can hear this gif? pic.twitter.com/mcT22Lzfkp — Lisa DeBruine 🏳️‍🌈 (@lisadebruine) December 2, 2017

When all power lines hit the ground, many are claiming they also hear a thud noise. Why is that? Twitter user, Lisa DeBruine, shared the responses of many and found the best explanation to be the acoustic reflex we have as humans, which is when the muscles in your ear contract involuntarily when speaking or hearing a loud noise. Because we cannot hear a sound on the gif, in anticipation of a loud noise, our ears have this reflex. This is not so much a physical reflex as it is our brain making a sensory response of some sort. Ahh, science. Can you hear a sound?