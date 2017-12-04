See How Many People Wish They Could Skip The Holiday Season

Moneyish reports a new survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of mortgage service provider Mr. Cooper concerning Christmas, found 33% of the respondents wish they could skip buying gifts for people during the Holiday Season.

Thirty-five-percent of Millennials say they want to skip giving gifts and use their money for something else!?

According to data from Kimberly-Clark Corp., 25% of Millennials say they prefer receiving household essentials (tp, paper towels, etc.) so they don’t have to buy such themselves!?

Some are simply tightening their gift-giving circle to immediate family and focusing more on group events with friends.

Connecticut etiquette expert Karen Thomas say’s it’s o.k. to stop gift-giving for almost anyone, as long as you include everyone in you rplan who could be affected. Thomas says it’s perfectly acceptable to arrange an event for everyone to attend, versus doing gifts. It’s all about spending what your budget permits and not going into debt.

