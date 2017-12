In addition to sweaters, hats and ties, add Christmas tree hair to your list of decorating possibilities!

DailyMail reports making your hair look Holiday Season hot, is a growing trend this year.

What’s Trending shares the how-to-do!

The possibilities…

Even in New York City at Christmas I get tons of comments from strangers about my hair when I walk in the street like this. Now I know what @emmyraver feels like! 😜#webasicallyhavethesamehair #weresopretty #memorethanemmy #christmastreehair #lephrechaun #finiansrainbow A post shared by Mark Evans (@markevansactor) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:24pm PST

… are…

#mymondayvsyours #creativemonday 🎄 #christmastreehair #christmasinspiration A post shared by Vilma Vneshta (@vilma_vavavoom) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

… endless…

Now, prepare yourself to use hair products you may not have used in a long time… including hair spray.

Oh, and careful with the lights… :).