Texas Cheerleader Is Blowing Our Minds With The Invisible Box Challenge

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Ariel, high school cheerleader, invisible box challenge, mavel high school, Texas

The latest internet craze is the invisible box challenge. Here’s how it works, you pretend there’s an invisible box sitting on the ground. You touch it first, you know to show the world it’s really there. Then you step on it, lifting your body up and over the box with your other leg.

Ok, if that doesn’t make sense, just watch this Texas cheerleader do it.

Wait, what! What did we just witness? How is she able to hang in the air like that? Does she actually have a clear step stool? Seriously, what is going on? How? How? How?

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live