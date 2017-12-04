Texas Cheerleader Is Blowing Our Minds With The Invisible Box Challenge

The latest internet craze is the invisible box challenge. Here’s how it works, you pretend there’s an invisible box sitting on the ground. You touch it first, you know to show the world it’s really there. Then you step on it, lifting your body up and over the box with your other leg.

Ok, if that doesn’t make sense, just watch this Texas cheerleader do it.

Wait, what! What did we just witness? How is she able to hang in the air like that? Does she actually have a clear step stool? Seriously, what is going on? How? How? How?