Text Messaging Turns 25! First Ever SMS, “Merry Christmas,” Sent December 3, 1992

On December 3, 1992, British engineer Neil Papworth wanted to send a very simple message to his colleague Richard Jarvis, an executive at British telecom Vodafone.
Papworth sat at his PC, and typed a very simple message, “Merry Christmas,” which he sent directly to Jarvis’ Orbitel 901, a mobile phone that conveniently featured a couple of straps in order to carry on your back like a backpack! That simple message is considered the first SMS, or Text Message, ever sent in history!
Jarvis could not reply to his colleague, as there was no way to send a message back on a cell phone in 1992. While introduced in ’92, it took a while for the public to implement texting as a natural means of communication, as both people and technology had to catch up at the same time.
Today, around 97% of smart phone users utilize text messaging, with around 18.7 billion texts sent every single day!
Lol.
Via CNET