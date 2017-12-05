Photo: Dreamstime

Saturday morning, Chris Garek and his wife were in his truck in the driveway of their Bedford home on Eagle Drive near Brown Trail (a few blocks from Bedford Junior High School) while his 8 and 9 year old daughters and their friends were in the front yard, when a guy in a Jeep with a dog, pulled up.

Garek told FOX 4 News, “I saw a dog hanging out the window. It was an old man with a black dog. And I saw him point at the dog like, ‘Come look at my dog.”

“They’re not quite sure exactly what he said. But as soon as he said that, I knew what he was doing. And as soon as I opened my door and started walking towards him, he took off down the street.”

Bedford Police Lt. Kirk Roberts said, “And until we can identify this individual and find out what his intentions were, we’ve got to take that there’s something not right with that.”

Bedford Police have notified the school district and want to identify the guy in the red Jeep. Anyone living in the area who have security cameras that may have captured images of the vehicle and/or driver, should contact Bedford Police at 817.952.2430.