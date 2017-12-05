Photo: Dreamstime

Want to have a better time this year at holiday season gatherings? Yes! Put your phone away.

Journal of Experimental Social Psychology conducted (2) separate studies.

The first study, consisted of 300 participants. Each had a meal with 3-5 friends or family members. Some participants placed their phones on the dining table, other put their phone away. After the meal, all participants completed a survey. The meal was rated LESS enjoyable due to being distracted by the presence of phones.

The 2nd study consisted of 123 participants, who were surveyed 5 times per day in 1 week. This group also noted LESS enjoyment and MORE distraction with phones present during social gatherings.

Smartphones serve a purpose, but be careful it’s purpose doesn’t include lessening the enjoyment of just hangin’ out with friends and family. Put your phone… away…. and enjoy that exact moment in time you will never have again… :).