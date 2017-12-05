Check Out The 2017 Holiday Tipping Guide

With the holidays rapidly approaching, also comes that awkward moment of wondering who you tip for Christmas.

Don’t panic just yet! We’re here to help! Check out the official Holiday Tipping Guide! And it’s not just who to tip, but comes complete with a “how much” guide. So here’s the rundown…

You’re barista should get $10 to $20, but only if you see them every single day. You’re mailman should get a gift around $20. The dog walker should get cash gift between one’s day’s pay and one week’s pay. The newspaper delivery person should get somewhere between $10 and $30. The maid should get around a week’s pay. But let’s be real, they deserve so much more than that, since they clean your toilets.

Of course there are more on this list. Click HERE to read the rest.