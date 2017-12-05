Dash Cam Footage Of Randy Travis’ Drunken & Naked Texas Arrest Has Been Released

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s been five years since the infamous Randy Travis DWI arrest. If you’ll recall, Travis was arrested at a convenient store after wrecking his Trams Am. Of course he was completely naked and cussing at police officers too.

Yes, their is footage of the incident. Travis has been fighting to keep that video from ever being published. Unfortunately, Randy’s legal team lost the fight. The police dash cam footage of his naked rant was released on Monday.

It’s pretty evident that Travis was out of it. According to the footage, he had an argument with his “wife-to-be”. He’s also very upset that he’s in handcuffs. The more he talks, the more agitated he gets.

Well, at least the police officer is able to chuckle at the all the insults Travis throws his way.

