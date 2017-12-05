Drone Captures Stunning Views From The Tops Of the Swiss Alps

By Jody Dean
Get ready to be blown away.

Gabriel Kocher is a Montreal physicist who spends his spare time as a drone racing pilot. This past September he packed a lightweight drone up into the Swiss Alps – and the short film that resulted is nothing short of stunning.

Besides the thinner air up there, the challenges of high-altitude drone flying are steep – and if you lose an aircraft, you’ve probably also lost all your hard work. This, thankfully, made it back for all the world to see – but a word of caution: if you get motion sickness easily, you might want to find a nice cat video instead.

Oh, my.

