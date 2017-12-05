Jamie Foxx rrives at the "Baby Driver" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Ace Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 (Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Last night at the Prive’ Revaux sunglasses event in NYC, Jamie Foxx, who endorses the brand, was there… plus… Katie Holmes, according to TMZ.

Even though the couple have been dating for years, the still do not do public events together, keeping their private life, private. However, Katie showed up to the event with a new hairstyle and a happy gleam in her eyes.

No, Jamie and Katie didn’t post for ANY pics together, but everyone knew she was there, for him… :).

Click HERE to see photos of Jamie and Katie from the event.